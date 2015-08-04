Brazil steelmaker Usiminas sets earnings report for Thursday

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Aug 4 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas plans to report second-quarter earnings on Thursday before markets open, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as the company is formally known, had delayed the earnings report, originally scheduled for July 30, to assess impairments to its mining operation after a steep fall in the price of iron ore. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.