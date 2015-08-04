Brazil steelmaker Usiminas sets earnings report for Thursday

SAO PAULO Aug 4 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas plans to report second-quarter earnings on Thursday before markets open, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as the company is formally known, had delayed the earnings report, originally scheduled for July 30, to assess impairments to its mining operation after a steep fall in the price of iron ore. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)