Brazil's Usiminas posts larger-than-expected loss on asset writedown

SAO PAULO Feb 18 Brazilian steelmaker Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, which is wrestling with a
soaring debt burden, posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly
loss on Thursday after management wrote down the value of key
assets and revenue slipped.
Usiminas, as the Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based
company is commonly known, reported losses of 1.626 billion
reais ($408 million) for the fourth quarter, worse than the
average estimate of 464 million reais loss in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Management will discuss results at a conference call with
investors on Thursday. Usiminas announced the size of the
writedown, totaling 1.6 billion reais, earlier in the day.
($1 = 3.9808 Brazilian reais)
