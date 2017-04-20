Brazil's Usiminas reverses loss as steelmaking revenues rise

SAO PAULO, April 20 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA, Brazil's largest listed maker of flat steel, reversed
a loss in the first quarter in the wake of price hikes and a 4
percent climb in sales volumes.
Net income at Usiminas came in at 108 million
reais ($34 million), compared with a fourth-quarter shortfall of
195 million reais, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
fell 10 percent to 528 million reais from the prior three
months, the statement said
($1 = 3.1505 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Chizu Nomiyama)