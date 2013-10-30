Brazil's Usiminas posts profit for 1st time in seven quarters

SAO PAULO Oct 30 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA, Brazil's largest producer of steel
products for automakers, posted a third-quarter net income of
115 million reais ($53 million), the company's first quarter of
profit in seven, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
Usiminas kicked off the earnings season for Brazil's listed
steelmakers. According to the forecasts of six analysts in a
Thomson Reuters poll, the company earned 94 million reais. A
seventh analyst in the poll estimated a net loss of 52 million
reais in the quarter ended Sept. 30.