UPDATE 1-Brazil's Usiminas delays results to assess mining impairment

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 Brazilian steelmaker
Usiminas said on Tuesday it will delay the release of
second-quarter earnings to assess impairments to its mining
division which has been hit by a steep fall in the price of iron
ore.
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as the company is
formally known, did not give a new date for publishing the
results that were scheduled for July 30.
The delay is the second time this year that Usiminas has
postponed the release of financial results, as the embattled
company struggles with weak domestic steel demand, lower iron
ore prices and a boardroom battle between controlling
shareholders.
Usiminas' preferred shares have fallen 40 percent since May.
In order to comply with Brazil's securities regulator, the
steelmaker must report second quarter results by Aug 14.
In June, Reuters reported that Usiminas was laying off
workers from one of its mines in the state of Minas Gerais due
to a weak iron ore price which has halved over the past 12
months and is near its lowest in a decade.
