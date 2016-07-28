版本:
Brazil's Usiminas posts smaller than expected second-quarter loss

SAO PAULO, July 28 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest listed producer of flat steel, posted on Thursday a smaller-than-expected net loss in the second quarter as sales and revenues withstood the impact of a deep recession and rising imports.

Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Usiminas posted a shortfall of 123 million reais ($38 million) last quarter, compared with average consensus estimate of 280.1 million reais, as compiled by Thomson Reuters.

($1 = 3.2586 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

