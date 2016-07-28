Brazil's Usiminas posts smaller than expected second-quarter loss

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
SAO PAULO, July 28 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest listed producer of flat steel, posted on Thursday a smaller-than-expected net loss in the second quarter as sales and revenues withstood the impact of a deep recession and rising imports.
Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Usiminas posted a shortfall of 123 million reais ($38 million) last quarter, compared with average consensus estimate of 280.1 million reais, as compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.2586 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production