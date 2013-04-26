UPDATE 2-Latest loss at Brazil's Usiminas feeds doubt about turnaround

* Loss $61.4 mln, deeper than estimates in poll
* Recovery seen taking more time as trends are mixed
* EBITDA beats estimate, fueled by better pricing power
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO, April 26 Brazilian steelmaker Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA posted its fifth
consecutive quarterly loss as expenses rose and revenue lagged,
suggesting a turnaround plan could take longer than initially
thought.
Usiminas, as the company is commonly known, lost 122.7
million reais ($61.4 million) in the first quarter, compared
with losses of 323.8 million reais in the prior three months and
70.8 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities
filing on Friday.
Shares slid, extending losses this year to almost 19
percent. Still, signs of the gradual recovery promised by Chief
Executive Julián Eguren were evident: Earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose, the
steelmaking division showed strength, and unwanted inventory
declined.
But output and sales of flat steel fell, revenue slipped for
the second time in the last six quarters, and expenses
unexpectedly jumped. Efficiency, which measures how much costs
consume from EBITDA, fell for the first time in three quarters.
Eguren is trying to ease Usiminas' most pressing problems,
including a rigid cost structure vulnerable to its lack of
proprietary energy and mining assets, and an aging mill
infrastructure. Eguren, a former executive at Italian-Argentine
steel group Ternium SA, took over as CEO late last year
when Ternium bought a controlling stake in Usiminas.
In the filing, management at the Belo Horizonte,
Brazil-based company acknowledged that business conditions in
Brazil remain far from ideal, adding that "the unstable behavior
of industrial production will persist for the coming months,
with an outlook marked by cost pressures, competition with
imports and a reluctance to invest."
Five of seven analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll this week
had forecast, on average, a loss of 47 million reais. The two
other analysts expected a profit.
Shares tumbled 3.8 percent on Friday, the steepest drop in
about two weeks.
PRICED IN
"We continue to expect Usiminas to post sequentially
improving results and margin expansion ... (but) we think most
of the improvement we expect is already priced in" the stock,
analysts at Espírito Santo Investment Bank led by Catarina
Pedrosa said in a client note.
Output of raw steel fell 7.9 percent from the 2012 fourth
quarter to 1.662 million tonnes, the lowest level since the end
of 2011. Sales of steel products slipped 8.1 percent as average
prices in the local market, where Usiminas boosted shipments
during the quarter, rose.
Revenue fell slightly, down 0.6 percent to 3.195 billion
reais, but topped analysts' average forecast of 3.162 billion
reais.
Usiminas' steelmaking division staged a sharp recovery after
the company implemented two price hikes through March, but this
was offset by a poor performance at the mining unit, the filing
showed.
Executives at a conference call on Friday said they expect
to push forward with an increase in prices for some products
before May.
Costs dropped almost 2 percent, while sales, general and
administrative expenses gained 8 percent from the fourth quarter
due to a one-time charge in workers' pension plans. Rising wages
and other expenses were offset by asset sales, the company said,
without elaborating.
Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes Usiminas' participation in
other companies, surged 38.5 percent from the fourth quarter, to
313 million reais, the highest level since the fourth quarter of
2011. EBITDA rose to 9.8 percent of revenue, compared with a
so-called EBITDA margin of 7.1 percent in the fourth quarter.
Analysts in the poll forecast EBITDA of 291 million reais
and a margin of 9.2 percent.
Net debt rose 6 percent from the fourth quarter as cash
holdings fell and investment was almost halved. The company did
not disclose information on working capital needs - the main
culprit behind a surge in debt over the past eight quarters.