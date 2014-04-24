Brazil Usiminas posts sharply higher Q1 profit

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest producer of flat steel products, reported first-quarter net income of 222 million reais ($99.8 million), sharply higher from the previous quarter as a stronger currency had a positive impact on its dollar-denominated debt, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Profit at Usiminas, as the company is known, was 47 million reais in the fourth quarter.
($1 = 2.225 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget