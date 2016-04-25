UPDATE 1-Brazil's Usiminas posts 7th straight loss, shares slump

(Adds historical context for loss, share price, analyst
comment)
BRASILIA, April 25 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas
on Monday posted a loss of 151 million reais($42.5
million) in the first quarter, its seventh quarterly loss in a
row, as the country's largest producer of flat steel struggles
with a slump in demand and a severe recession.
Shares in Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais fell more than
8 percent in morning trade in Sao Paulo, but the stock is up
more than 55 percent since January on a combination of hopes the
steelmaker can turn itself around and rising steel prices.
Despite the loss, the company, which is in the midst of a
boardroom battle between controlling shareholders, registered
some slight improvements in comparison with the final quarter of
last year.
First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) swung to a positive 52 million reais
from a loss of 250 million reais in the fourth quarter.
EBITDA margins also improved into positive territory,
reaching 2.5 percent in the first quarter compared with -10.4
percent in the prior quarter, partly due to the closure of its
loss-making Cubatao steel mill.
The company also began exporting iron ore again, shipping
344,000 tonnes in the quarter, as it took advantage of a rise in
the price of the steelmaking raw material.
Analysts at Citi said in a note the results were in line
with their expectations and said focus will be on whether steel
and iron ore prices hold up in the coming months. Citi rates
Usiminas a sell.
($1 = 3.556 reais)
