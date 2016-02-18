版本:
Brazil's Usiminas books $402 mln in asset impairments as crisis bites

SAO PAULO Feb 18 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA lowered the value of mining, steel and other assets by 1.6 billion reais ($402 million) in the fourth quarter, as Brazil's largest flat steel producer grapples with plunging sales and soaring debt.

Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Usiminas said in a securities filing on Thursday that the accounting value of mining assets was written down by 1.2 billion reais, with the so-called asset impairment in the steelmaking division totaling 357.2 million reais.

The value-added steel transformation unit suffered an impairment in the value of assets of about 56 million reais, the filing added.

($1 = 3.9802 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

