Usiminas sees Brazil domestic steel price premium unsustainable

SAO PAULO, April 20 Higher domestic steel prices
in Brazil are unsustainable in the medium and long term, and
could entice imports of the commodity that could impact margins
for local mills, executives at Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA said on Thursday.
In a conference call to discuss first-quarter results, the
executives said Usiminas, as Brazil's No. 1 listed
producer of flat steel products is known, said that
international steel prices are expected to rise in coming
months. The so-called premium, or the difference between steel
prices practiced in Brazil and abroad, is currently between 20
percent and 30 percent, they said.
