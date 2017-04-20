版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 20日 星期四 22:51 BJT

Usiminas sees Brazil domestic steel price premium unsustainable

SAO PAULO, April 20 Higher domestic steel prices in Brazil are unsustainable in the medium and long term, and could entice imports of the commodity that could impact margins for local mills, executives at Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA said on Thursday.

In a conference call to discuss first-quarter results, the executives said Usiminas, as Brazil's No. 1 listed producer of flat steel products is known, said that international steel prices are expected to rise in coming months. The so-called premium, or the difference between steel prices practiced in Brazil and abroad, is currently between 20 percent and 30 percent, they said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐