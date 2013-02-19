UPDATE 1-Usiminas raises prices, turnaround seen losing steam

* Sees mining unit share in investment growing in 2013
* Investors see Usiminas running out of turnaround tools
SAO PAULO Feb 19 Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas
Gerais SA is raising prices for flat steel products
in Brazil, taking advantage of higher global prices and
expectations of sales growth that could top the industry
average, executives said on Tuesday.
This is the second price hike by Usiminas, as Brazil's
largest flat steel producer company is known, since last July,
executives said on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter
earnings.
Capital expenditures will likely fall to 1.5 billion reais
($765 million) this year from 1.6 billion reais in 2012, in
order to help reduce borrowing, said Sergio Leite, senior vice
president for sales.
On the call, executives were upbeat about prospects for this
year after Chief Executive Julián Eguren's efforts to revamp the
company brought about hefty reductions in working capital needs,
inventory and an unexpected surge in iron ore sales.
But investors are worried the turnaround plan is losing
steam and a recovery could hit a few bumps during 2013.
"Profitability remains the main issue, and intensifying
competition should keep pricing power under pressure in the near
term," said JPMorgan Securities analyst Rodolfo de Angele. "We
continue to expect a tough recovery ahead, and believe the
management is left with fewer tools to push for that."
Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Usiminas lost 283 million reais
in the fourth quarter, more than the 114 million reais shortfall
estimated by seven analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll. The
company lost money for a fourth consecutive quarter, the worst
string of quarterly results in a decade.
Eguren is trying to ease Usiminas' most pressing problems,
including a rigid cost structure vulnerable to its lack of
proprietary energy and mining assets, and an aging mill
infrastructure. Eguren, a former executive at Italian-Argentine
steel group Ternium SA, took over as CEO late last year
when the latter bought a controlling stake in Usiminas.
"We have been facing some very challenging conditions, and
what we are doing for Usiminas is focusing all of our efforts in
augmenting operational efficiency," Eguren said.
The CEO said a new phase of the turnaround will be
implemented this year with a potential divestiture of assets,
which may include selling the unit that serves the automobile
industry. Usiminas is the major supplier of flat steel for
automakers in Brazil.
Executives acknowledged the performance of its steel unit
was disappointing. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) at the unit fell to 20 million reais
in the quarter from 57 million reais in the prior three months,
yielding a meager profit margin of 1 percent.
Mining contributed about three-fourths of EBITDA in the
fourth quarter. Eguren and other executives expect the iron ore
unit to take the lion's share of Usiminas' 2013 investment
budget as prices are likely to keep rising.
Preferred Class A shares, the most widely traded class,
gained nearly 1 percent, while common shares added 0.3 percent.