CSN asks Brazil nod to tap Usiminas board members, Valor says

SAO PAULO, April 13 Brazilian steelmaker CSN
has asked the nation's antitrust watchdog for
permission to appoint members to the board of rival Usinas
Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, in which it owns a significant
stake, because it is dissatisfied with some directors, Valor
Econômico newspaper said on Wednesday.
Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, as the company is formally
known, says the two board members representing minority
shareholders in Usiminas have failed to meet their fiduciary
duty, Valor reported, citing CSN Vice President Paulo
Caffarelli.
Cade, as the Brasilia-based regulator is known, had ruled in
March 2015 that CSN could not have direct participation in the
board of Usiminas, which is jointly controlled by Nippon Steel &
Sumitomo Metal Corp and Techint Group.
According to Caffarelli, CSN sought Cade's permission to
appoint a combined three members to Usiminas' board of directors
and financial committee, Valor said.
None of the companies had an immediate comment on the Valor
report.
CSN is Brazil's most indebted steelmaker and ranks third in
the nation's flat steel market, behind Usiminas.
Usiminas is struggling with a rift between Nippon
Steel and Techint as well as fallout from Brazil's worst
recession in over a century. CSN had 14.1 percent of Usiminas'
voting shares and 20.7 percent of the non-voting stock at the
start of last year.
CSN spent about 3 billion reais ($860 million) throughout
2011, when it started to buy shares of Usiminas ahead of the
entry of Techint into the company's controlling bloc. The stake
is currently worth less than 500 million reais, according to
Valor.
($1 = 3.4875 Brazilian reais)
