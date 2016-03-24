Nippon and Techint could split Usiminas assets within a year -source

SAO PAULO, March 24 The controlling shareholders
of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas could agree to split
the company's assets and go their separate ways over the next
year in a last ditch attempt to resolve an ongoing battle for
control, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The division would see Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corporation take the 4 million-tonne-per-year Ipatinga
mill, while Italo-Argentine Techint would keep the Cubatao
plant, which also has an annual capacity of 4 million tonnes but
has been shut since the start of the year.
"Nippon has already concluded that it's necessary to have a
divorce," the source said late on Wednesday on condition of
anonymity. "This has to happen within a year, there's no longer
a climate of conviviality or trust."
Nippon Steel in Brazil declined to comment. Spokespeople for
Techint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The two steel companies have been at loggerheads since
former Usiminas Chief Executive Officer Julian Eguren was
dismissed over allegations of misuse of funds in September 2014.
Eguren denies all wrongdoing. Techint demanded his
reinstatement, but Nippon Steel refused.
In the midst of a severe slump in Brazil's steel market and
a 1.6 billion reais loss ($434 million) in the fourth quarter,
the Usiminas board is in the process of negotiating a capital
injection from its shareholders in order to enable the company
to weather the difficult market conditions.
