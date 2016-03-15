版本:
Brazil's Usiminas looking to raise prices by 10 pct - source

SAO PAULO, March 15 Brazil's Usiminas is looking to increase steel prices for its distributors by nearly 10 percent in a bid by the troubled steelmaker to improve margins, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Usiminas is struggling in the face of a slumping steel market in Brazil which has been exacerbated by a boardroom battle between its controlling shareholders that has hamstrung the company's ability to navigate the slump. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

