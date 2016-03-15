Brazil's Usiminas looking to raise prices by 10 pct - source

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, March 15 Brazil's Usiminas is looking to increase steel prices for its distributors by nearly 10 percent in a bid by the troubled steelmaker to improve margins, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Usiminas is struggling in the face of a slumping steel market in Brazil which has been exacerbated by a boardroom battle between its controlling shareholders that has hamstrung the company's ability to navigate the slump. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of agriculture on Thursday, a senior transition official said on Wednesday.
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings