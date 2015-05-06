Brazil's anti-trust regulator rejects Ternium challenge

BRASILIA May 6 Brazil's anti-trust regulatory
agency Cade voted on Wednesday to reject a claim that
Luxembourg-based Ternium provided misleading information
when it bought a stake in Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas
in 2012.
The claim had been brought by Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
SA, or CSN, which had hoped a positive ruling by Cade
could oblige Ternium to extend a tender offer to other
shareholders based on the price paid in 2012.
At a meeting in Brasilia, Cade official Gilvandro
Vasconcelos de Araújo said the agency was not in a position to
judge on whether Ternium should be forced to extend a tender
offer. That decision, he said, was up to Brazil's markets
regulator CVM.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer;
Editing by Ted Botha)