公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 15日 星期三 21:20 BJT

Ternium plans to appeal Brazil decision over tender offer

SAO PAULO, April 15 Ternium SA, which is ensnared in a battle for control of Brazil's Usiminas, plans to appeal a regulatory decision that forces it to extend a partial tender offer to other minority shareholders, Usiminas said in a securities filing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
