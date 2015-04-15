Ternium plans to appeal Brazil decision over tender offer

BRIEF-Jones Lang Lasalle reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, April 15 Ternium SA, which is ensnared in a battle for control of Brazil's Usiminas, plans to appeal a regulatory decision that forces it to extend a partial tender offer to other minority shareholders, Usiminas said in a securities filing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* On May 4, 2017 subsidiary amended and restated its existing asset-backed revolving debt facility - SEC filing
May 5 TransCanada Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled, as Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator incurred lower charges.