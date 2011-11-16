Ternium bids for stake in Brazil's Usiminas -report

* Exame says Usiminas shareholders could accept bid

SAO PAULO, Nov 16 Ternium (TX.N), the second largest Latin American steel group, offered to buy a 26 percent voting stake in former shareholder Usiminas, one of Brazil's biggest steelmakers, Exame magazine said on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the deal.

Luxembourg-based Ternium offered to pay 40 reais a share for the combined stake that Brazilian conglomerates Camargo Correa and Grupo Votorantim have in Usiminas, Exame said. That equals a 72 percent premium over the price of Usiminas' voting shares (USIM3.SA) - which closed on Wednesday at 23.25 reais.

According to the source, both Camargo and Votorantim are willing to exit their investment in Usiminas at such price. Exame also reported that Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T), Usiminas' largest shareholder with about 28 percent voting stake, is unlikely to exercise its right of first refusal.

Calls made to the mobile phones of two Usiminas spokespeople seeking comment were not immediately answered. Calls made to the Buenos Aires offices of Ternium were not returned after working hours.

The news comes as speculation eased in recent weeks that Usiminas was up for sale to smaller rival CSN (CSNA3.SA). The company's controlling bloc, which is comprised Nippon Steel Corp, Camargo Correa, Votorantim and employee pension fund Caixa de Empregados de Usiminas, denied plans to sell their stock last time on Sept. 21.

An unsourced media report in September said CSN offered Votorantim and Camargo Correa as much as $3 billion for their combined voting stake in Usiminas. CSN has been increasing its stake in Usiminas this year, to press for a board seat at the steelmaker - which is grappling with high flat steel imports, a strong currency and lack of self-sufficiency in raw materials.

Nippon Steel has been reported at odds with CSN over the management of the Namisa iron ore mines. Last year, CSN was trumped by Votorantim and Camargo Correa for control of Portuguese cement maker Cimpor (CPR.LS).

