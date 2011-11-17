UPDATE 1-Ternium in talks to buy Usiminas stake; shares sink

* Ternium, Usiminas holders engaged in stake sale talks

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 Ternium (TX.N), Latin America's second-largest steelmaker, is in talks to buy a stake in Brazilian rival Usiminas as industry conditions for mills deteriorate in Latin America's biggest economy.

Ternium said in a statement on Thursday it is discussing with members of Usiminas' controlling bloc the potential acquisition of a minority stake in the Brazilian company. No agreement has been reached between the parties, the statement noted.

Luxembourg-based Ternium "has not yet made any final decision on this potential transaction, the statement added. U.S.-traded shares of Ternium sank 15.8 percent to $21.21, the steepest decline in the stock since at least August 2009, on fears the deal may fail to bring real benefits to the company.

Ternium is down 50 percent this year.

Brazilian magazine Exame reported on Wednesday that Ternium offered to pay 40 reais a share for the combined stake that Brazilian conglomerates Camargo Correa and Grupo Votorantim have in Usiminas. That equals a 72 percent premium over the closing price of Usiminas' common shares (USIM3.SA) on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E7AF1PH]

The stock shed 0.6 percent to 23.13 reais in late afternoon trading Thursday, after gaining 2.2 percent gain the prior session. Usiminas' common shares have gained 7 percent this year, compared with a 36 percent drop in the company's preferred stock (USIM5.SA).

The Ternium offer comes as speculation eased in recent weeks that Usiminas was up for sale to smaller rival CSN (CSNA3.SA). The company's controlling bloc, which is comprised of Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T), Camargo Correa, Votorantim and employee pension fund Caixa de Empregados de Usiminas, denied plans to sell their stock last time on Sept. 21.

Spokespeople at Camargo, Votorantim and Usiminas did not have an immediate comment on the Ternium offer. Caixa de Empregados, based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, declined to comment.

Some analysts said the price tag for a minority stake in Usiminas would be too expensive for an asset that is struggling with rising raw materials costs, poor access to energy sources, rampant competition from imports and weak pricing power in the domestic market.

LIMITED SYNERGIES

Indeed, the potential synergies that Ternium could extract from a deal with Usiminas that could lead to a tie-up or potential ventures are very limited, said Leonardo Correa, a senior mining and steel analyst with Barclays Capital in Sao Paulo.

"Simply put, we believe the transaction" under the terms unveiled by the Exame story, "offers limited strategic upside for both companies," Correa said in a note to clients.

According to the Exame article, both Camargo and Votorantim are willing to exit their investment in Usiminas at such price. Exame also reported that Nippon Steel, Usiminas' largest shareholder with an about 28 percent voting stake, is unlikely to exercise its right of first refusal.

"While we believe Usiminas might benefit from some of Ternium's management practices, the reality is that we do not see any meaningful benefits for the latter in buying a split-controlling stake" in Usiminas, Carlos de Alba, an analyst with Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York, said.

An unsourced media report in September said CSN offered Votorantim and Camargo Correa as much as $3 billion for their combined voting stake in Usiminas. CSN has been adding up to its stake in Usiminas this year, to press for a board seat at the steelmaker.

Nippon Steel has been reported at odds with CSN over the management of the Namisa iron ore mines. Last year, CSN was trumped by Votorantim and Camargo Correa for control of Portuguese cement maker Cimpor (CPR.LS).

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; editing by Gunna Dickson)