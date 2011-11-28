UPDATE 1-Ternium to pay $2.2 bln for Usiminas stake

* Ternium and Tenaris to have 43.3 pct of voting rights

* Deal at 83 pct premium to Friday's closing price (Adds detail)

Nov 27 Ternium (TX.N), Latin America's second-largest steelmaker, said on Sunday it would pay $2.2 billion for a stake in Brazilian rival Usiminas (USIM3.SA) despite tough conditions for mills in the continent's largest economy.

At an 83 percent premium to Usiminas's Friday closing ordinary share price, the deal is a boon for the company's owners given its struggles with rising raw materials costs, poor access to energy sources, rampant competition from imports and weak pricing power in Brazil's domestic market.

Ternium said it would invest in Usiminas alongside its Argentinean subsidiary Siderar (SID.BA) and Confab CNFBA.SA, the Brazilian unit of steel producer Tenaris (TENR.MI). The transaction is expected to close in January 2012.

The deal is at a premium of approximately 41 percent to Usiminas' ordinary share last-six-months average U.S. dollar price, Ternium said. Usiminas' ordinary shares closed at 19.7 reais on Friday.

The agreement would leave Usiminas shareholder Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T), the world's No.4 steelmaker, with 46.1 percent of the company's voting rights, Ternium said. Ternium and Tenaris will together control 43.3 percent.

Brazilian industrial conglomerates Camargo Correa and Votorantim will relinquish their participation in Usiminas following the sale of their stakes, while Usiminas's employees' pension fund will be left with 10.6 percent of the voting rights, Ternium added.

Ternium and Siderar said they would finance their 4.1 billion reais share of Usiminas, Brazil's largest flat steel producer, with cash on hand and debt. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)