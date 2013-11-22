RESEARCH ALERT-Usiminas: Bradesco raises to outperform

Nov 22 Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas : * Usiminas : Bradesco raises to outperform; raises price target to

Brl 14.75 For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA