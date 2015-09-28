Comcast to buy stake in USJ, announcement due Monday - Kyodo

TOKYO, Sept 28 U.S. cable company Comcast Corp will announce plans to buy a stake in Japanese theme park operator USJ Co at a news conference scheduled later on Monday, Kyodo News reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month the owners of Universal Studios Japan, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, were in talks to sell a stake to Comcast's NBCUniversal.

USJ originally planned a Tokyo listing in September but delayed it because of the sale talks, a person familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal then.

USJ is due to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) in Osaka, with Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts, a Goldman Sachs executive and others attending. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)