Comcast says to buy 51 pct of Universal Studios Japan for $1.5 bln

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
OSAKA, Sept 28 U.S. cable company Comcast Corp said on Monday it has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in Osaka-based theme park operator USJ Co for $1.5 billion.
Comcast said in a statement Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Seoul-based private equity firm MBK Partners and others will retain a 49 percent stake in USJ, the operator of Universal Studios Japan.
The deal gives USJ an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, Comcast said.
Comcast owns Universal Studios and as well as Universal Theme Parks through its NBCUniversal unit.
(Reporting by Emi Emoto and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edwina Gibbs)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.