UPDATE 1-Comcast to buy remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan

(Adds context, share price)

By Anjali Athavaley

Feb 28 Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it would buy the 49 percent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) for 254.8 billion yen ($2.27 billion) as the No. 1 U.S. cable operator seeks to expand its Asian theme parks business.

The deal values the Japanese theme park operator at 840 billion yen ($7.5 billion), including the assumption of net debt.

Comcast is buying USJ from Goldman Sachs, private equity firm MBK and other owners.

Elsewhere in Asia, the company is building a theme park in Beijing and licenses one in Singapore.

Universal Studios Japan opened in 2001 as a Japanese company with a license from NBCUniversal. Comcast bought a 51 percent stake in 2015. The transaction is expected to close before the end of April 2017.

Comcast shares fell 0.4 percent to $37.36 in morning trading on Tuesday. ($1 = 112.1300 yen) (Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and W Simon)