LPC: US merger lending bounces even as Trump agenda stalls

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 18 Mergers and takeovers by US
high-grade companies and billions of dollars of acquisition
loans are ramping up after a sparse first quarter as
corporations unwilling to wait for the Trump administration’s
delayed tax, trade or healthcare reforms push the button on new
deals.
Roughly US$30bn of investment-grade loans have been mandated
so far in the second quarter financing mergers and acquisitions
(M&A), which already exceeds the US$18bn arranged in the first
three months of the year, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
With six weeks remaining in the second quarter, M&A lending
is climbing, although it is still below the US$54bn seen in the
second quarter of last year.
“If a company has something in its laser sights, and if it
can’t grow organically, it’s not going to let all of the
uncertainty about tax and other policies get in the way of what
they need to do strategically to meet their goals,” a senior
banker said.
As investment-grade strategic marriages heated up starting
in the healthcare sector in April, US medical supplier Becton
Dickinson said it would by C R Bard for US$24bn, the latest in a
string of medical technology mergers by device makers looking to
bolster profits. The deal was supported by a US$4.5bn loan
facility.
Drug distribution company Cardinal Health had a bridge loan
of the same amount to support its US$6.1bn purchase of Medtronic
Plc’s medical supplies units.
Robust investor appetite for debt, and a generally
pro-business climate, are also spurring a gradual flow of deals
among lower-rated companies, which borrow in the leveraged loan
market. M&A lending in the leveraged space of US$41bn in the
second quarter to date looks to surpass US$51bn in the first
quarter, which was the lowest quarterly tally in four years.
Market strategists increasingly view highly-anticipated
policy actions as more likely to occur further down the road
than promised by the Trump campaign.
“There’s so much pent up demand, cash and CEO confidence,”
another banker said, which is leading companies to decide “let’s
get on with it.”
CROSSOVER BUYING
Some higher-rated investment-grade companies are also
dipping into the lower credit quality pool and buying junk-rated
competitors as a way to shave costs and expand product
offerings.
In the second quarter, investment-grade corporations in the
retail and biopharmaceutical and food sectors announced
acquisitions of lower-rated companies that complement their
businesses to boost profits.
Coach Inc is purchasing smaller luxury handbag rival Kate
Spade & Co, backed by up to US$2.1bn in bank loans. Scientific
instrument maker Thermo Fisher is buying drug maker Patheon NV,
supported by a bridge loan for about US$7.3bn, bankers said.
Tyson Foods is buying packaged sandwich supplier
AdvancePierre for US$4.2bn including debt, as a way to grow its
prepared foods business, entering the agreement with US$4.5bn of
commitments under a 364-day bridge loan.
“In certain industries, now’s a great time for
investment-grade players to scoop up sub-investment grade
companies,” said Sean Coleman, chief credit officer for FS
Investments. “They can take advantage of very low cost debt to
achieve greater scale, cut costs and expand their product
portfolios.”
Thermo Fisher said it expects to realize about US$120m of
total synergies by year three following the deal's close.
Bankers are expecting more of these types of strategic tie-ups
as the year unfolds.
Still, the steady drumbeat of US political drama unrelated
to tax, trade or healthcare overhauls could keep delaying policy
changes, compelling some merger candidates to stay on the
sidelines closely monitoring developments, several bankers said.
Unrelenting news out of Washington, including the “buzz of
impeachment”, threatens to drown out the Trump legislative
agenda, according to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts.
Cooperation between the White House and congressional Democrats
was already low, they wrote in a note, while fear and a strong
sense of self-preservation will make it harder for some
Republicans to support Trump’s policy proposals.
“To the extent that the post-election rally has been
supported by a belief in the Trump agenda, we think the markets'
attitude regarding the Trump agenda is misplaced,” the analysts
wrote. “We think the Trump legislative agenda is in mortal
danger.”
(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing By Tessa Walsh)