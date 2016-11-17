LPC: US loan investors conservative pending Trump policy details

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 17 US leveraged loan investors are
waiting to see whether President-elect Donald Trump will follow
through on campaign pledges for sweeping policy changes before
significantly changing their strategies or portfolios.
Investors are still working through the implications of
Trump's surprise election and are bracing for much more
unpredictable markets for higher-risk assets, including
lower-rated and second-lien loans.
"When I look at the market over the next six to 12 months,
until we truly understand what this means, I think there will be
more dramatic swings and more volatility and that's what we have
to position for," said Lauren Basmadjian, portfolio manager at
Octagon Credit Investors.
Intense underlying demand for loans is likely to remain as
potential interest rate rises boost the appeal of floating-rate
loans. Trump's new policies could also spur higher inflation as
he borrows to finance infrastructure spending.
In the vacuum before the inauguration in January, investors
are favoring overweight positions in sectors including
healthcare and commodities where Trump has said restrictive
regulations could be relaxed, while cutting exposure to autos
and technology that rely heavily on international trade.
Rather than alter holdings significantly, the market is
currently digesting the stunning victory and trying to decipher
how the many significant policy changes Trump has proposed will
pan out.
Bigger strategic moves are unlikely until it becomes clearer
how Trump will act on his vows to replace the Affordable Care
Act, cut taxes, eliminate the 2010 Dodd-Frank Financial Reform
Act and change international trade agreements.
One way of dealing with the uncertainty is buying
higher-risk assets on dips and selling them on rallies,
Basmadjian said.
"When there's volatility, usually you see what are perceived
as risk assets, the drivers of excess returns, trade more
dramatically: (debt rated) B3, Triple-C, unloved sectors, second
liens are perceived to be riskier assets."
PERFORMING WELL
Leveraged loans are expected to turn in their best
performance in four years in 2016. Total returns for leveraged
loans are 8.43% so far this year, compared with -0.69% in 2015,
according to the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Higher volatility and uncertainty stemming from the US
elections, the Federal Reserve's policy on interest rates and
the UK's vote to exit the EU kept a lid on loan volume this
year. Completed US leveraged loan deals of US$651bn are 6.5%
lower than the same time last year, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC data.
Trump's plans could further exacerbate this supply-demand
imbalance as investors try to buy floating-rate loans to hedge
against higher interest rates and rising inflation and focus on
sectors that may benefit under the new administration.
"Unless our companies are in industries where there could be
significant regulatory changes, we haven't really changed our
stance," said Sean Coleman, chief credit officer at FS
Investments, which focuses on middle market companies.
Sectors that could fare better under the Republicans include
coal, oil and gas drilling, mining and pharmaceuticals, which
were in the bull's-eye of the Obama administration and the
anticipated Clinton presidency, he said. Low visibility on many
business areas remains a concern.
"We are not like venture capital where we are trying to hit
a home run, we're just trying to get our money back," Coleman
said. "As a result we are generally trying to avoid sectors that
could have significant regulatory downside - like a healthcare
company with a lot of government reimbursement risk."
While new buyouts for robust companies backed by strong
private equity firms will continue to sell, aggressive deal
structures will attract more scrutiny along with marginal
credits and opportunistic deals including loans to finance
dividend payments.
"If things become more dislocated or more volatility ripples
into the credit market, second lien could be one of the first
dominos to fall. People will back away," Coleman said.
Volatility could become a way of life. The 1,100 point swing
in the Dow Jones Industrial Average immediately after the
election showed the markets moving "from sheer terror at one
point to sheer elation in a day," said Craig Russ, co-director
of bank loans at investment firm Eaton Vance.
"The dust hasn't settled on all of this yet," he said.
RETAINING RISK
Potential changes to the Dodd-Frank Financial Reform Act
could affect the US leveraged loan market, particularly if risk
retention provisions are changed, which could boost the issuance
of Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds. CLOs are the
biggest buyers of leveraged loans.
Despite a rise in recent months, total CLO issuance has
fallen this year before the introduction of skin-in-the-game
rules that require managers to hold 5% of their funds on
December 24.
"The number of potential issuers of CLOs has dramatically
declined because of this risk retention rule," said Russ. "To
the extent relief is there, a broader pool of managers would be
able to participate and that would help the market in a
meaningful way."
Although CLO-friendly measures are more likely under Trump
than a Clinton presidency, this remains yet another dangling
uncertainty.
"We could see some looser regulations," said Basmadjian.
"But it's so early and we don't have a lot of detail on what
that would look like or where it is prioritized on Trump's
list."
