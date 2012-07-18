UPDATE 1-Jefferies cuts Caterpillar, Eaton to hold

* Cuts earnings estimates, price targets on U.S. machinery
stocks
* Sector to be hit by strong dollar, slowing growth in key
markets
* Says mining, gas drilling show weakness in North America
July 18 Earnings at U.S. machinery companies are
likely to be hurt by a strong dollar and weakness in global
mining markets, Jefferies & Co said, cutting its ratings and
targets on a number of stocks including Caterpillar Inc
and Eaton Corp.
The brokerage said earnings are likely to be affected by a
weaker Euro and slowing growth outside the United States,
particularly in Europe, Brazil, Russia, India and China.
"In addition, mining and gas drilling end markets have shown
some weakness even in North America," analyst Stephen Volkmann,
rated four-stars by Thomson Reuters Starmine for the accuracy of
his earnings estimates, said in a note to clients.
However, in the long term, Volkmann expects the sector to
revive and benefit from pent up demand and higher orders.
The brokerage cut CNH Global, Kennametal,
Parker Hannifin and Titan International, besides
Caterpillar and Eaton, to "hold" from "buy."
It cut its 2012 earnings estimate for Caterpillar by 50
cents to $9.40 and reduced the estimates for 2013 and 2014 by a
similar amount.
It also cut price targets on several companies such as
Illinois Tool Works Inc, Deere & Co, Joy Global
Inc, without changing their ratings.
Jefferies, however, upgraded Oshkosh Corp to "buy"
from "hold" saying the company's international business was
almost non-existent.
The Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Machinery Index has
fallen about 3 percent since the beginning of July.
Company name RIC New Old Close Price
Target Target (July 17)
AGCO Corp $52 $60 $42.35
Caterpillar Inc $85 $130 $81.91
CNH Global $40 $54 $36.60
Deere & Co $70 $85 $75.94
Eaton Corp $40 $60 $38.37
Illinois Tool Works $60 $65 $50.50
Joy Global Inc $55 $60 $50.55
Kennametal Inc $34 $50 $33.64
Parker-Hannifin Corp $80 $100 $73.88
Timken Co $50 $65 $42.50
Titan International $24 $30 $22.36