2012年 10月 30日

U.S. stock market to be closed on Tuesday -sources

NEW YORK Oct 29 U.S. stock market executives, regulators and brokers have agreed to close the U.S. stock markets on Tuesday, with an official announcement coming shortly, people who were on an industry-wide call on the matter said on Monday.

Every effort is being made to reopen markets on Wednesday, but a final decision has not been made yet, one of the people said.

