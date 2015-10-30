版本:
CORRECTED-U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales fall 73 pct in October

(Correcting gold sales number in first paragraph and table and percentage fall)
    NEW YORK, Oct 30 The U.S. Mint sold 34,000 ounces of American
Eagle gold coins in October, down 73 percent from the previous month, according
to the latest data.
(in ounces)
                       Gold                Silver                    Platinum
                       2015      2014      2015         2014         2015    
January                81,000    91,500    5,530,000    4,775,000    n/a     
February               18,500    31,000    3,022,000    3,750,000    n/a     
March                  46,500    21,000    3,519,000    5,354,000    n/a     
April                  29,500    38,500    2,851,500    3,569,000    n/a     
May                    21,500    35,500    2,023,500    3,988,500    n/a     
June                   76,000    48,500    4,840,000    2,692,000    n/a     
July                   170,000   30,000    5,529,000    1,975,000    n/a     
August                 101,500   25,000    4,935,000    2,087,500    n/a     
September              125,500   58,000    3,804,500    4,140,000    n/a     
October                34,000    67,500    3,788,000    5,790,000    n/a     
YTD Total              701,500   446,500   39,842,500   38,121,000   n/a     
New York newsroom

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason)

