CORRECTED-U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales fall 73 pct in October

(Correcting gold sales number in first paragraph and table and percentage fall) NEW YORK, Oct 30 The U.S. Mint sold 34,000 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in October, down 73 percent from the previous month, according to the latest data. (in ounces) Gold Silver Platinum 2015 2014 2015 2014 2015 January 81,000 91,500 5,530,000 4,775,000 n/a February 18,500 31,000 3,022,000 3,750,000 n/a March 46,500 21,000 3,519,000 5,354,000 n/a April 29,500 38,500 2,851,500 3,569,000 n/a May 21,500 35,500 2,023,500 3,988,500 n/a June 76,000 48,500 4,840,000 2,692,000 n/a July 170,000 30,000 5,529,000 1,975,000 n/a August 101,500 25,000 4,935,000 2,087,500 n/a September 125,500 58,000 3,804,500 4,140,000 n/a October 34,000 67,500 3,788,000 5,790,000 n/a YTD Total 701,500 446,500 39,842,500 38,121,000 n/a New York newsroom (Reporting by Josephine Mason)