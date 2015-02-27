RPT-UPDATE 1-U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales tumble in February

(Repeats without change to headline or text to fix tabulation) NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales in February were the weakest for the second month of the year since 2007, and down 77 percent from January, according to data on Friday, as investors eyed the soaring stock markets. The U.S. Mint sold 18,500 ounces of gold bullion coins this month, down from 31,000 ounces in February 2014 and the lowest for the second month of the year since 2007 when just 4,000 ounces were sold. Just 81,000 ounces of gold coins were sold in January, the smallest amount for the first month of the year since 2008. This follows weak full-year sales in 2014, which were the lowest since 2007. "Gold's just not in vogue right now and the average investor is trying to chase the stock market," said David Beahm, executive vice president for Blanchard & Co, a large precious metals retailer in New Orleans. "The stock market is hitting all-time highs so nobody wants to put money into anything else except for that." Meanwhile, the spot gold market has been rangebound between $1,130-$1,392 per ounce for the past year. It fell around 5.5 percent in February, its weakest monthly performance since September 2014. U.S. Mint American Eagle silver coin sales reached 3.02 million ounces, down 45 percent from January and the sales for the month of February since 2012. The Mint did not sell any platinum coins for the fourth straight month. Below are year-to-date coin sales (all figures in ounces): Gold Silver 2015 2014 2015 2014 January 81,000 91,500 5,530,000 4,775,000 February 18,500 31,000 3,022,000 3,750,000 March 21,000 5,354,000 April 38,500 3,569,000 May 35,500 3,988,500 June 48,500 2,692,000 July 30,000 1,975,000 August 25,000 2,087,500 September 58,000 4,140,000 October 67,500 5,790,000 November 60,000 3,426,000 December 18,000 2,459,000 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by James Dalgleish)