UPDATE 1-U.S. Mint American Eagle gold, silver coin sales drop in August

(Adds background throughout, U.S. Mint data)
    NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle gold coins
fell 40 percent in August from July's highest level in more than two years as
concern about a slowing Chinese economy lifted bullion prices above a 5-1/2-year
low, government data showed on Monday.
    American Eagle gold coin sales fell to 101,500 ounces, but that was still
four times the sales in August 2014.
    Sales of American Eagle silver coins also fell in August, after prices
dropped to a six-year low that fueled demand in July, forcing the Mint to halt
sales for nearly two weeks after running out of stock. Sales resumed at the end
of July but have been under weekly allocations of roughly 1 million ounces as
the Mint ramped up supplies.
     American Eagle silver coin sales in August fell 10.7 percent from July to
4.93 million ounces, but this was more than double the 2.1 million sold in
August 2014, Mint data showed. 
    
In ounces
                       Gold                Silver                    Platinum
                       2015      2014      2015         2014         2015    
January                81,000    91,500    5,530,000    4,775,000    n/a     
February               18,500    31,000    3,022,000    3,750,000    n/a     
March                  46,500    21,000    3,519,000    5,354,000    n/a     
April                  29,500    38,500    2,851,500    3,569,000    n/a     
May                    21,500    35,500    2,023,500    3,988,500    n/a     
June                   76,000    48,500    4,840,000    2,692,000    n/a     
July                   170,000   30,000    5,529,000    1,975,000    n/a     
August                 101,500   25,000    4,935,000    2,087,500    n/a     
YTD Total              544,500   321,000   32,250,000   28,191,000   n/a     

 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Tom Brown)

