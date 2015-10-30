UPDATE 1-U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales tumble in October

(Adds milestones, table of sales) NEW YORK, Oct 30 U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales slumped 73 percent in October, the biggest monthly drop since February and a 50 percent fall from a year ago, as a rise in spot bullion prices hurt sales, data showed on Friday. American Eagle gold coin sales fell to 34,000 ounces in October. The drop came after a surge of demand in the third quarter when prices hit a 5-1/2-year low, and a series of market shocks fueled retail buying. Sales of American Eagle silver coins inched lower for the third straight month as the Mint enforced weekly allocations, with sales dropping to 3.788 million ounces in October. This is down just 0.4 percent from September but down a heavy 35 percent from October 2014, Mint data showed. The lower sales came as the global silver-coin market was in the grips of an unprecedented supply squeeze that forced mints in the United States, Canada and Australia's Perth to ration sales, sending U.S. buyers racing abroad to fulfill a sudden surge in demand. (in ounces) Gold Silver Platinum 2015 2014 2015 2014 2015 January 81,000 91,500 5,530,000 4,775,000 n/a February 18,500 31,000 3,022,000 3,750,000 n/a March 46,500 21,000 3,519,000 5,354,000 n/a April 29,500 38,500 2,851,500 3,569,000 n/a May 21,500 35,500 2,023,500 3,988,500 n/a June 76,000 48,500 4,840,000 2,692,000 n/a July 170,000 30,000 5,529,000 1,975,000 n/a August 101,500 25,000 4,935,000 2,087,500 n/a September 125,500 58,000 3,804,500 4,140,000 n/a October 34,000 67,500 3,788,000 5,790,000 n/a YTD Total 704,000 446,500 39,842,500 38,121,000 n/a (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)