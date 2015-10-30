版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 31日 星期六 03:22 BJT

UPDATE 1-U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales tumble in October

(Adds milestones, table of sales)
    NEW YORK, Oct 30 U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales
slumped 73 percent in October, the biggest monthly drop since February and a 50
percent fall from a year ago, as a rise in spot bullion prices hurt
sales, data showed on Friday.
    American Eagle gold coin sales fell to 34,000 ounces in October. The drop
came after a surge of demand in the third quarter when prices hit a 5-1/2-year
low, and a series of market shocks fueled retail buying. 
    Sales of American Eagle silver coins inched lower for the third straight
month as the Mint enforced weekly allocations, with sales dropping to 3.788
million ounces in October. This is down just 0.4 percent from September but down
a heavy 35 percent from October 2014, Mint data showed.
    The lower sales came as the global silver-coin market was in the grips of an
unprecedented supply squeeze that forced mints in the United States, Canada and
Australia's Perth to ration sales, sending U.S. buyers racing abroad to fulfill
a sudden surge in demand. 
    
(in ounces)
                       Gold                Silver                    Platinum
                       2015      2014      2015         2014         2015    
January                81,000    91,500    5,530,000    4,775,000    n/a     
February               18,500    31,000    3,022,000    3,750,000    n/a     
March                  46,500    21,000    3,519,000    5,354,000    n/a     
April                  29,500    38,500    2,851,500    3,569,000    n/a     
May                    21,500    35,500    2,023,500    3,988,500    n/a     
June                   76,000    48,500    4,840,000    2,692,000    n/a     
July                  170,000    30,000    5,529,000    1,975,000    n/a     
August                101,500    25,000    4,935,000    2,087,500    n/a     
September             125,500    58,000    3,804,500    4,140,000    n/a     
October                34,000    67,500    3,788,000    5,790,000    n/a     
YTD Total             704,000   446,500   39,842,500   38,121,000    n/a     


 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

