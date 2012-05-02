WRAPUP 1-Oil profits drive fast-growing Pioneer, Continental

May 2 Pioneer Natural Resources Co and
Continental Resources Inc, two quickly growing U.S.
exploration and production companies, returned to profitability
in the first quarter with help from their aggressive plans and
high oil prices.
Continental's earnings fell short of expectations, but the
company, a major player in North Dakota's Bakken shale, also
announced plans to increase spending dramatically to expand
production by as much as 50 percent this year.
Pioneer shares, which have nearly doubled in value since
October, rose 0.8 percent in after-hours trading to $113.55.
Continental shares, which have also doubled since October, were
not trading late on Wednesday when it reported results.
Both are now worth more by market capitalization than
Chesapeake Energy Corp, a company that has been under
pressure due to its CEO's financial dealings and the steady drop
in natural gas prices.
Pioneer reported a net profit of $214.6 million, or $1.68
cents per share, which was down from $348.6 million, or $2.96
per share, a year before -- but excluding a $415 million gain on
the sale of its Tunisian operations, Pioneer lost money in the
year-ago quarter.
Before one-time items, it earned $1.23 per share in the
latest quarter, or 2 cents above the average estimate on Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pioneer's first-quarter production was 147,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (bpd), up 7 percent from the fourth
quarter. The company said it is still targeting year-over-year
production growth of 23 percent to 27 percent in 2012.
Continental made a profit of $69.1 million, or 38 cents per
share for the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $137.2
million, or 80 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, it
earned 76 cents a share and analysts, on average, had expected
85 cents.
Higher operating costs cut into first-quarter earnings as
Continental increased production by 66 percent over last year to
85,526 bpd, 70 percent of it oil. The output total kept growing
to 91,000 bpd this month, Continental said.
The Oklahoma City-based company now expects production
growth of 47 percent to 50 percent in 2012, on increased capital
spending of $2.3 billion.
Continental had already raised its outlook for 2012
production growth to 37 percent to 40 percent in February, from
26 percent to 28 percent it forecast earlier. It had also
budgeted capital expenditures of about $1.75 billion for the
year.