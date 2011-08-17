E*Trade, optionsXpress trading levels jump in July

* E*Trade DARTs up 11 pct from June

* optionsXpress retail DARTs up 15 pct from June

* Shares of both firms end modestly higher

TORONTO, Aug 17 Trading volumes surged at online brokers E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) and optionsXpress Holdings Inc OXPS.O in traditionally slow July as market volatility increased, the brokers said on Wednesday.

Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) have been flying high at all of the main U.S. online brokers as retail clients try to keep up with wild swings in the markets. [ID:nN1E77E0HI]

New York-based E*Trade said its July DARTs were 144,023, up 11 percent from June and 12 percent from a year ago.

The company ended July with 2.8 million brokerage accounts, including 916 net new brokerage accounts. Net new brokerage assets were $400 million.

E*Trade, which also provides online banking services, said total accounts ended the month at about 4.3 million.

The discount broker agreed last week to form a new special committee to review strategic alternatives, including the possible sale of the firm, at the insistence of its largest shareholder. [ID:nN1E7771UX]

Many in the market see rivals Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O) as potential buyers.

Separately, Chicago-based optionsXpress Holdings Inc OXPS.O said its retail trading levels surged 15 percent to 32,600 DARTs in July from June and were up 23 percent from a year earlier.

Institutional DARTs totaled 14,400, up 7 percent from July 2010 but down 4 percent month-over-month.

OptionsXpress had 399,400 client accounts at the end of July, up 9 percent from a year earlier and up 1 percent from June. Client assets were $8.4 billion, 13 percent higher than July 2010, and flat from June.

Schwab agreed in March to buy optionsXpress for $1 billion in stock. The firms received the nod from regulators last week to go ahead with the deal. [ID:nL3E7JC41A]

U.S. options trading volume has grown strongly in recent years, one reason Schwab's chief rival TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O) bought options specialist thinkorswim in 2009.

TD Ameritrade completed the final migration of 250,000 thinkorswim client accounts over the weekend, triggering some temporary electronic trading problems. [ID:nN1E77G0G8]

Schwab and TD Ameritrade have also reported higher trading levels for July, up 11 percent and 9 percent respectively month over month.

While online brokerages are reaping higher trading fees due to the volatile markets, many analysts have recently lowered their price targets on their shares due to an extended outlook for low interest rates due to the anemic economy, which limits earnings potential.

Shares of E*Trade ended up 0.3 percent at $11.73 while optionsXpress rose 0.63 percent to $12.75. Schwab closed up 0.72 percent at $12.55, and TD Ameritrade rose 2.3 percent to $15.10. (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Janet Guttsman)