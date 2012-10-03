U.S. economy may be nipping at apartment sector

* Third-quarter vacancy posts smallest decline in two years
* Effective rent rises 0.9 percent, less than prior quarter
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, Oct 3 The U.S. apartment sector posted
its smallest vacancy decline in nearly two years, raising the
possibility that the strongest commercial real estate category
may be succumbing to the sluggish economy, according to real
estate research firm Reis Inc.
For nearly two years apartment landlords have been able to
boost rents and fill their buildings as Americans, either burned
by the housing bust or unable to get a mortgage, turned to
renting instead of owning a home.
But rent growth ultimately depends upon significant job
growth and rising incomes, and during the third quarter neither
have come through.
The national vacancy rate inched down to 4.6 percent in the
third quarter, typically one of the stronger quarters, from 4.7,
according to Reis' preliminary figures released on Wednesday.
The dip was the smallest since the recovery began in early 2010.
"I think the market is getting so tight at this point that
further declines in vacancy not supported by strong economic
growth are just not going to be possible," Victor Calanog, Reis
Head of Research & Economics, said. "We're already in no man's
land now where vacancies are so low and yet the unemployment
rate is above 8 percent. At some point economic gravity is going
to kick in, and even this sector will feel the brunt of it."
In another sign of cooling and discounting apartments that
were given up, only 22,615 more units were leased in the third
quarter, down from 31,014 units in the second quarter and 36,423
units in the first. It was the lowest net lease-up since the
first quarter 2010.
The average asking rent in the third quarter rose 0.8
percent to $1,090 per month, Reis said. Reflecting landlords'
ability to offer fewer perks to lure tenants, such as months of
free rent, the average effective rent rose 0.9 percent, to
$1,041 per month.
Despite being marginally less than the prior quarters, the
numbers still reflected strong rent growth, Reis said.
"Landlords appear to be shifting their revenue-maximizing
strategy away from occupancy improvements to raising rents,"
Calanog said.
Large apartment companies such as Equity Residential
and AvalonBay Communities Inc already have shown they
are willing to sacrifice a little occupancy for higher rents.
Of the 79 markets Reis follows, New York had the lowest
vacancy rate at 2.1 percent, the same as in the second quarter.
It also had the highest average rent - $2,990 per month, up 1.7
percent from the second quarter. It was the second-highest rent
increase after San Jose, where rent increased 1.9 percent to
$1,599 a month.
Reis expects the apartment sector to remain strong, with
vacancy declining by the end of the year but not falling below 4
percent.
The sector faces some potential risks in the near future.
One may be competition from single-family home buying, Reis
said. Another could be a spike in construction next year in
rental markets such as Seattle, Washington D.C. and suburban
Maryland.
A third threat could show up in Boston or Chicago. Both
cities have surpassed previous rent and occupancy peaks and may
be nearing the point where landlords will no longer be able to
raise rents if the median wage remains stagnant, Calanog said.