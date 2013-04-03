US apartment vacancy rate falls to lowest level since 2001

| NEW YORK, April 3
NEW YORK, April 3 The U.S. apartment vacancy
rate fell to its lowest level in more than a decade, but
persistent stagnant income growth for U.S. workers has tempered
the ability of landlords to raise rents, according to an
industry report released on Wednesday.
The national apartment vacancy rate fell 0.2 percentage
points to 4.3 percent in the first quarter, the lowest since the
fourth quarter 2001, according to a preliminary report by real
estate research firm Reis Inc. Rents, on the other hand, grew by
0.5 percent, the smallest increase since the fourth quarter of
2011.
Over the past five years, the apartment sector has been the
beneficiary of the U.S. housing bust, the economic recovery,
high mortgage requirements, and a constrained supply of new
apartments. Those factors have pushed down the vacancy rate and
allowed apartment owners, such as Equity Residential,
Essex Property Trust Inc and AvalonBay Communities Inc
to push up rents.
But rising rents may be bumping up against a ceiling of
stagnant wages.
Wages have barely been keeping up with inflation, according
to the latest data available from U.S. Bureau of Labor
Statistics. Average hourly earnings rose 2.1 percent in February
from a year ago, while the consumer price index was up 2
percent. February followed similar gains in January and
December.
"At some point, you can't keep pushing these rent increases
on since the majority of the tenants, if they're not getting
income gains to keep up with that, it's just not sustainable,"
Reis economist Ryan Severino said.
While the housing sector rebound has not curbed the overall
demand for apartments, it may be starting to nibble at the very
high end. Unlike most would-be home buyers, these tenants tend
not to be hemmed in by tough mortgage requirements that leave
many others unable to buy homes.
They can and are choosing to buy, Severino said. Since the
second half of 2010 through the first half of 2012, in buildings
where the average rent was $3,000 or more, landlords have had to
lower the rent to attract new tenants about 25 percent to 27
percent of the time. That jumped to 44 percent in the second
half of 2012, as those high income earners used their dollars to
own rather than for rental payments Severino said.
The 4.3 percent average vacancy rate in the first quarter
was down from 5.0 percent the prior quarter and 8 percent from
the cyclical peak in late 2009.
Forty-eight of the 79 markets that Reis tracks posted
vacancy rates lower than the first-quarter average, with New
York's 1.9 percent vacancy rate being the lowest. Memphis,
Tennessee had the highest vacancy rate at 8.5 percent.
The average asking rent rose 0.5 percent in the first
quarter to $1,102 per month. Factoring months of free rent and
other perks landlords offer to attract tenants, the average
effective rent also rose 0.5 percent to $1,054. Seattle saw the
highest effective rent increase, up 1.5 percent to $1,078 per
month. New York remained the most expensive place to rent in the
United States with an average effective rent of $2,989, up 0.2
percent.
Federal cutbacks helped Washington D.C. register the only
effective rent decrease, down 0.1 percentage point to $1,489 per
month.
For the remainder of the year, Reis does not expect to see a
significant uptick in the vacancy rate barring any economic
downturn. It also expects rent growth to be consistent, with
somewhat stronger growth in the traditional moving season in the
second and third quarters.