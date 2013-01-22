UPDATE 1-Empire State Building investors to vote on first step to IPO

By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK Jan 22 The company that controls the
Empire State Building has asked investors to approve a key step
in selling the iconic New York skyscraper to the broader public
in an initial offering.
Malkin Holdings LLC, which manages the building, is asking
investors to approve transferring ownership to a company that
can then go public.
The more than 2,800 investors in the property have until
March 25 to vote on the move or abstain, and Malkin can also
extend the deadline, according to a regulatory filing posted on
Tuesday. To sell the building to the company that would go
public, Malkin needs 80 percent of each of the three classes of
investors in the building to approve the plan.
Winning approval is not a sure thing, some investors have
told Reuters. The investors in the building are typically
individuals, and it could be difficult to corral them.
Malkin and a trust that manages money from the estate of
Leona Helmsley, the late real estate magnate, own the company
that holds the long-term lease on the building. Under the
proposed terms, their company would receive 48.4 percent of the
value of the skyscraper, which was appraised at $2.53 billion,
according to another document filed in December.
At least three investors told Reuters that they object to
giving the leaseholders such a large percentage of the
ownership. Another said he did not want to own publicly traded
stock. Others support the plan as a way to cash out of a
long-term investment they inherited from their parents and
grandparents.
The Empire State Building, which was completed in 1931, was
the world's tallest building for four decades, although it was
largely vacant in the early years. In 1961, individual investors
had the chance to pay $10,000 for one of 3,300 "units" of Empire
State Building Associates, the company that owns the building.
Those units amounted to private partnership shares in the
company.
The units, now held by 2,824 investors, could be worth more
than $320,000 apiece, according to Tuesday's filing. The units
were sold in three groups of 1,100 each, and Malkin needs the
approval of 80 percent of each the three groups.
Malkin is hoping to package the Empire State Building into a
real estate investment trust, a type of company that pays out
almost all of its earnings as dividends and does not have to pay
most income taxes. He has transferred other buildings to the
Empire State Building trust as well.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, the Empire State Building's office
space was 67.4 percent leased, or 32.6 percent vacant, as it
undergoes an upgrade and as leasing in Manhattan remains
sluggish. Midtown Manhattan leasing was down 26.5 percent in
2012 compared with a year earlier, and the vacancy rate stands
at 10 percent, according to real estate services company Cushman
& Wakefield Inc.