Some Empire State Building investors vote in favor of REIT plan

March 15 The company that controls the Empire State Building said a majority of investors who have voted so far have approved its proposal to fold the iconic building into a new real estate investment trust (REIT) that will eventually be publicly traded.

Malkin Holdings LLC said 90 percent of the two-thirds of the investors who have voted to date favor its plan to make the building the centerpiece of more than 18 properties in the proposed REIT, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.