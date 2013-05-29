UPDATE 2-Empire State Building investors approve IPO plan

By Ilaina Jonas
May 29 Investors of the company that owns the
Empire State Building have approved a plan to take the iconic
tower public, clearing the last major hurdle to real estate
mogul Peter Malkin's attempt to retain control over a property
that has been in his family for more than five decades, while
allowing investors to cash out.
Malkin Holdings LLC first filed its intention in November
2011 to fold the 102-story New York office tower into a newly
created real estate investment trust known as the Empire State
Realty Trust Inc.
But it faced stiff opposition from a small group of
investors who objected, in part, to how their stake was valued,
and sued.
In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing
Wednesday, Malkin said investors representing at least 80
percent of the ownership units voted in favor of the plan, and
the ballot was still open.
Crossing that threshold would allow the Malkin family to
force any holdouts to acquiesce to its plan. The REIT has
estimated it will raise $1 billion in proceeds from an initial
public offering, for which a date has yet to be set.
The investor approval comes as prices of top office
buildings in major U.S. cities have been rising, recovering
ground that was lost in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
Prices are now one percentage point above their 2007 highs,
according to the Green Street Commercial Property Price Index as
of May 6.
The Empire State Building, which was built in 1931, held the
distinction of being the world's tallest tower for four decades
after its completion. One of the most recognizable features of
the New York City skyline, it is being renovated, and as of
Sept. 30, was 68.5 percent leased.
Each of the 3,300 units sold to investors in the early 1960s
at $10,000 apiece, could be worth more than $320,000 each,
according to the SEC filing. At the end of last year, 2,824
investors held the units.
The building was valued at $2.33 billion, after debt, while
the REIT, which will also have other properties, is estimated to
be valued at about $4.15 billion, after debt, according to an
appraisal in the summer last year.
After an IPO, Malkin's stake is expected to be worth as much
as $714 million. The Leona Helmsley estate, a major investor in
the company that sublets and manages several of the properties
proposed for the REIT, could see its stake valued at about $1.03
billion. It would reap about $672 million of the total in cash
from the IPO, according to values based on the appraisals.
Minority investors who sued lost their last court battle
recently, when a New York State judge upheld the forced buyout
provision, which requires holdouts to either sell their units
back for $100 per unit or vote for the plan. The investors
appealed the judge's decision. Malkin has not yet triggered the
buyout provision.
Richard Edelman, one of the leaders of the opponent group,
said his family's vote would not be cast until the appeals court
issues its ruling.
LONG HISTORY
The Empire State Building's complicated ownership structure
goes back more than 50 years, when attorney Lawrence Wien, the
father-in-law of Peter Malkin, pioneered some of the first real
estate syndications that allowed small investors to own a piece
of big office buildings, which were once only available to the
very wealthy.
Wien formed a partnership, Empire State Building Associates,
in 1961 to raise money by selling 3,300 ownership units at
$10,000 apiece to buy the 114-year master lease on the building.
As part of the offering, the lease was sublet to Empire State
Building Co, which he and real estate mogul Harry
Helmsley created to control the property.
After Wien died in 1988, Peter Malkin was joined by his son
Anthony the following year to manage the investment, along with
several others. The elder Malkin is now chairman of Malkin
Holdings and his son is president. Anthony Malkin will become
chairman and chief executive of Empire State Realty Trust.
Malkin launched the plan to make the Empire State the
centerpiece of the new REIT with more than 18 properties in
November 2011.
A REIT is a company that generates most of its revenue from
either rent or mortgage payments. It is exempt from most
corporate taxes if it passes on at least 90 percent of its
taxable income to shareholders.