Empire State Building investors approve IPO plan

May 29 A plan to roll the Empire State Building
into a publicly traded company reached a critical threshold of
investor approval on Wednesday, clearing the way for the public
to own a piece of the landmark.
After more than a year of contentious relations between
Malkin Holdings, which has spearheaded the plan, and a small
group of investors, holders of more than 80 percent of the units
of ownership in the 102-story skyscraper in New York's midtown
Manhattan approved the plan to fold the skyscraper into a newly
created real estate investment trust called Empire State Realty
Trust Inc. The approval was disclosed in a U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission filing.