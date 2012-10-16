US Postal Service hits borrowing limit for first time

WASHINGTON Oct 16 The financially struggling
United States Postal Service has hit its $15 billion borrowing
limit for the first time ever, meaning it will have to rely on
revenues from stamps and other products to fund operations.
The postal service, which as independent agency of
government relies on its own revenue from the sale of stamps and
other products rather than taxpayer funds, has lost billions of
dollars each quarter as Americans move online to pay bills and
communicate.
It hit the limit in September, according to USPS spokesman
David Partenheimer.
"We need passage of comprehensive legislation as part of our
business plan to return to long-term financial stability," the
spokesman said.
Congress left Washington without acting on legislation that
might help the agency attain some financial stability. Nearly
all legislation is on hold until after the U.S. presidential
elections on Nov. 6.
The agency still had enough cash to make a $1.4 billion
payment for workers compensation claims due on Monday,
Partenheimer added.