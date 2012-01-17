CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-U.S. Silica Holdings sees IPO priced at $16-$18/shr

* Expects IPO to be priced between $16 and $18 per share
* Co to offer 2.9 mln shares, selling stockholder to offer
8.8 mln shares
* Adds six more underwriters
Jan 17 Commercial silica-sand maker U.S.
Silica Holdings, backed by private equity firm Golden Gate
Capital, said it expects to price its initial public offering of
11.8 million shares at $16 to $18 per share.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
on Tuesday, the second largest U.S. producer of commercial
silica said it would issue 2.9 million shares, while Golden Gate
will offer 8.4 million shares excluding over-allotment.
U.S. Silica will get about $42.5 million from the IPO
proceeds and will use the funds for future capital expenditures,
the filing said. In July, the 111-year old silica maker had
filed to raise up to $200 million in its IPO.
At the mid-point of its expected IPO price range, the
company, which expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol "SLCA", will be valued at close to $900
million.
Commercial-grade silica, a purer form of sand, is used in
the oil and gas, glass, foundry, chemical, recreational and
construction industries. In the oil and gas industry, silica,
known as frac sand, is used to keep rock fractures open to
facilitate the flow of hydrocarbons.
U.S. Silica, which operates 13 facilities in the United
States, has 283 million tons of reserves, of which 138 million
tons can be processed to meet frac sand specifications, the
filing said.
U.S. Silica also added six new names to its list of
underwriters for the offering, which initially consisted of
Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Jefferies & Co as the
joint book-running managers.
After the IPO, Golden Gate will see its stake in U.S Silica
go down to 69.4 percent from 93.6 percent, if the underwriters
exercise their over-allotment options.
The company, which was acquired by Harvest Partners and
Harbinger Capital Partners in 2007, was sold to Golden Gate
Private Equity in November 2008.
Golden Gate Capital had committed $200 million of equity,
while BNP Paribas and Wachovia had arranged about $137 million
in credit for the buyout.