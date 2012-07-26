Hecla makes hostile takeover bid for U.S. Silver Corp

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle as Trump offers few policy details, dollar firms on rate talk
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism
July 25 Hecla Mining Co made an all-cash hostile bid to buy U.S. Silver Corp for C$110.7 million, a month after the Canadian company agreed to be bought by RX Gold & Silver Inc.
The offer price of C$1.80 per share represents a 22 percent premium on U.S. Silver's shares closing price on Wednesday.
"Hecla believes the intended offer will constitute a superior proposal...and represents a premium of 28 percent to the imputed offer price of C$1.41 under the RX Proposal," the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.
The offer comes less than a fortnight before U.S. Silver shareholders are expected to vote on the proposed deal with RX Gold & Silver in June.
Hecla has sufficient cash to pay for the consideration payable under the offers and associated expenses, the Coeur D'Alene, Idaho-based low cost silver producer said in a statement.
U.S. Silver shares closed at C$1.47 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while Hecla shares, which have fallen almost 11 percent this month, closed at $4.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.
TOKYO, March 1 Japanese stocks recovered from intraday lows on Wednesday afternoon after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress offered few details or surprises on tax and spending policies.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 A company now owned by Uber last year quietly bought a small firm specializing in sensor technology used in autonomous vehicles, giving the ride services company a patent in the technology and possibly a defense against a trade secrets theft lawsuit filed against it by rival Alphabet Inc.