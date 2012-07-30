版本:
U.S. Silver Corp urges shareholders to reject Hecla's hostile bid

July 30 U.S. Silver Corp urged shareholders to reject Hecla Mining Co's hostile bid for the company, calling it "inadequate" and "highly opportunistic," and asked them to vote in favor of RX Gold & Silver Inc's offer.

Hecla last week made an all-cash offer of C$110.7 million ($110.07 million) for U.S. Silver, a month after the Canadian company agreed to be bought by RX Gold & Silver Inc.

"The Board of Directors continues to believe that the proposed combination transaction with RX Gold will provide long term value to U.S. Silver in excess of the consideration being offered under the Hecla Offer," U.S. Silver said in a statement.

Hecla had last week said its C$1.80-per-share offer was superior to the "imputed offer price" of C$1.41 under the RX Proposal.

