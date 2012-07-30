UPDATE 1-U.S. Silver urges shareholders to reject Hecla's hostile bid

July 30 U.S. Silver Corp urged shareholders to reject Hecla Mining Co's hostile bid, calling it inadequate and highly opportunistic, and asked them to vote in favor of an earlier offer by RX Gold & Silver Inc .

Hecla last week made an all-cash offer of C$110.7 million ($110.07 million) for U.S. Silver, a month after the Canadian company agreed to be bought by RX Gold.

"The board of directors continues to believe that the proposed combination transaction with RX Gold will provide long-term value to U.S. Silver in excess of the consideration being offered under the Hecla offer," U.S. Silver said in a statement.

Hecla last week said its C$1.80-per-share offer was superior to the "imputed offer price" of C$1.41 under the RX proposal.

Hecla in a separate statement on Monday urged U.S. Silver shareholders to vote against the RX Gold transaction.

"If your board won't protect your right to evaluate the all-cash offer from Hecla ..., it is time to take matters into your own hands," Hecla Chief Executive Phillips Baker said.

Hecla shares were down nearly a percent at $4.62 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. RX Gold shares rose as much as 6 percent to 28.5 Canadian cents on the Toronto Venture Exchange.