U.S. Steel's locked-out Canada workers reject contract proposal

HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 28 at 2:40 p.m. EDT/March 28 1840 GMT
March 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
July 31 Workers locked out at United States Steel Corp's Lake Erie works in Canada have voted to reject the steelmaker's contract proposal, the union local's president said on Wednesday.
United Steelworkers Local 8782 President Bill Ferguson said 71 percent had voted against the proposal, which had not been endorsed by the union.
March 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, March 28 A U.S. bank regulator has flunked Wells Fargo on a national scorecard for community lending, the bank said on Tuesday as it tries to repair its reputation after a phony-accounts scandal.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 CarGurus, a popular website where consumers go to browse cars, has tapped investment banks for an initial public offering later this year, according to people familiar with the matter.