版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 1日 星期四 09:29 BJT

U.S. Steel's locked-out Canada workers reject contract proposal

July 31 Workers locked out at United States Steel Corp's Lake Erie works in Canada have voted to reject the steelmaker's contract proposal, the union local's president said on Wednesday.

United Steelworkers Local 8782 President Bill Ferguson said 71 percent had voted against the proposal, which had not been endorsed by the union.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐