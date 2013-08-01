UPDATE 1-U.S. Steel's locked-out Canada workers reject contract proposal

HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 28 at 2:40 p.m. EDT/March 28 1840 GMT
March 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, July 31 Workers locked out at United States Steel Corp's Lake Erie works in Canada have voted to reject the steelmaker's contract proposal, their union said on Wednesday.
The vote is likely to extend a labor dispute that has shut down raw steel production at the Ontario mill, weighing on U.S. Steel's financial results.
United Steelworkers Local 8782 President Bill Ferguson said 71 percent voted against the contract proposal, which had not been endorsed by the union.
U.S. Steel locked out about 1,000 workers at the Nanticoke, Ontario, facility on April 28, after they rejected an earlier contract offer.
Lake Erie accounted for about 10 percent of U.S. Steel's raw steel output in 2012. The integrated mill makes slabs and hot-rolled coil, and has the capacity to produce as much of 2.6 million tons of raw steel each year.
In a letter to its employees posted online before the vote, U.S. Steel said that if workers voted "no", they would stay locked out. "The consequences of this vote for you and your family are enormous," it said.
The proposal replaced a cost of living adjustment with a less generous scheme similar to those in its U.S. contracts, something the union had rejected in bargaining.
When U.S. Steel reported financial results on Monday it said its performance had been hurt by a drop in shipments linked to the labor dispute.
The lockout is the third at a former Stelco facility since U.S. Steel acquired the Canadian company in 2007.
March 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON, March 28 A U.S. bank regulator has flunked Wells Fargo on a national scorecard for community lending, the bank said on Tuesday as it tries to repair its reputation after a phony-accounts scandal.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 CarGurus, a popular website where consumers go to browse cars, has tapped investment banks for an initial public offering later this year, according to people familiar with the matter.