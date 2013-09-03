UPDATE 1-U.S. Steel's locked-out Canadian workers vote to accept contract

By Allison Martell
Sept 3 Workers locked out at U.S. Steel Corp's
Lake Erie works at Nanticoke, Ontario, have voted to
accept a new five-year contract, and will start heading back to
work "in the coming days," the company said on Tuesday.
The lockout, which started on April 28 and affected about
1,000 workers, shut down raw steel production at the Canadian
mill and weighed on the steelmaker's second-quarter results.
U.S. Steel said in an emailed statement that it expects all
employees to be back at work over the next 30 days. It did not
say when shipments would resume. It can take weeks, sometimes
months, to restart a blast furnace.
In a note posted on its website, United Steelworkers Local
8782 said 79 percent of its members participated in the vote,
and 57 percent voted to accept the deal.
The integrated Lake Erie mill has the capacity to produce as
much as 2.6 million tons of raw steel each year, and accounted
for about 10 percent of U.S. Steel's raw steel output in 2012.
The lockout is the third at a facility formerly owned by
Canadian steelmaker Stelco since U.S. Steel acquired Stelco in
2007.
U.S. Steel declined to discuss the specifics of the new
deal, but called it "a fair contract that will help to make Lake
Erie works sustainable and competitive".