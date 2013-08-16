版本:
U.S. Steel names Mario Longhi as chief executive

Aug 16 United States Steel Corp has named President Mario Longhi to succeed John Surma as chief executive, effective Sept. 1.

Longhi, who is also the steelmaker's chief operating officer, was given the title of president in June, and put in charge of a major cost-cutting initiative, prompting speculation that he was in line for the top job.
