UPDATE 2-U.S. Steel raising prices, cites costs

NEW YORK, Aug 11 U.S. Steel Corp (X.N), whose second-quarter profit and sales missed Wall Street estimates, is raising prices as soaring raw material costs eat into margins, Chief Executive Officer John Surma said on Thursday.

"We informed our customers that that was what we were doing," he said when asked about analyst reports the steelmaker raised prices by about $60 per ton -- or roughly 10 percent.

"Our view is that underlying demand for what we're making and selling is OK, costs are still relatively high and inventories are low.

"Prices are lower than we think is appropriate, and we think we should have some margin, some return on our assets," Surma said.

On Wednesday, another U.S. producer, AK Steel (AKS.N), announced it will increase current spot market base prices for all carbon flat-rolled steel products by $60 per ton.

Analyst Michelle Applebaum, of Steel Market Intelligence in Chicago, said price declines for domestic hot-rolled coil steel had accelerated in recent weeks, with August prices down some 9 percent so far from July levels.

She said the recent stock market upheavels had shaken commodity markets with the U.S. debt downgrade adding new uncertainty to the marketplace overall. Chinese steel production dropped 4.3 percent in July, she said, which should tip global supply and demand back into balance.

"We suspect we are at the bottom in steel prices, and expect an inflection point in coming weeks, as Europe and the Middle East come back to work," Applebaum wrote.

U.S. Steel typically does not announce price details. When asked on the sidelines of the Jefferies Global Industrial and Aerospace & Defense conference to give his reasoning for a price rise when steel prices and demand in North America were already weak, Surma said he was reluctant to reveal conversations with customers.

"But there's a few things we observed," he told Reuters.

"Demand remains solid, costs remain high, inventories remain low and U.S. domestic prices are the lowest among the lowest in the world, which is an unusual situation.

"We believe that's a matter that's worthy of discussion with our customers," he said. "And we will let, ultimately, the customers and markets decide."

Dahlman Rose & Co analyst Anthony Rizzuto noted U.S. Steel's price increase was prompted by "the dynamic between the increases in raw material prices and the deterioration of spot prices," which led to "an unsustainable environment."

Last month, U.S. Steel, the 8th largest global producer, posted lower-than-expected second-quarter profit and revenue.

At the time, Surma warned that the United States and Europe "continue to face an uneven economic recovery." As a result, he said the company expects to report an overall lower operating profit in the third quarter.

Steelmaking is undergoing a crisis around the world as producers grapple with overcapacity, poor demand and economic weakness in the United States and Europe.

The price of iron ore -- a key raw material for steelmaking, has more than doubled since the start of last year, and is unlikely to fall as China continues to buy for its steel industry.

Surma said on Thursday that although U.S. Steel has some supply of iron ore from its mines in Minnesota, it is looking to expand on its 800 million tons of reserves in the United States to lessen its dependency on global markets.

U.S. Steel stock was 5.16 percent higher at $30.35 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. AK Steel rose 9.5 percent to $9.02 after it and U.S. Steel were given "buy" ratings by UBS and was buoyed by a broader market bounce.

(Reporting by Steve James; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Bernard Orr)